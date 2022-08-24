Top Child Abuse Prosecutor Departs Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has lost another top child abuse prosecutor.

John Casalino was one of three division chiefs until he was demoted by DA Mike Schmidt. He left last month, following in the footsteps of Amber Kinney another longtime child abuse prosecutor.

Unlike Kinney, who criticized Schmidt’s leadership in a blistering resignation letter, Casalino appears to have left quietly. In an email to WW, Casalino confirmed he now works for the Oregon Department of Justice.

A farewell missive distributed to office staff last month and forwarded to WW by Schmidt’s spokesperson noted Casalino’s expertise in prosecuting child abuse cases and thanked him for his service.