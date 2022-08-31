Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”

When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up.

When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Sandy and Froment over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.

The police explanation in each case was similar. In statements to the media, the Portland Police Bureau said it was critically understaffed, and unable to respond to every call.

At a City Council meeting this morning, Mayor Ted Wheeler told Police Chief Chuck Lovell that’s “bullshit.”

Wheeler’s salty language was a direct rebuke to the bureau’s communications strategy of blaming slow response on staffing.

“Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they are going to get away with it,” he said.

Wheeler’s comments came after Lovell presented the department’s annual report to the City Council. In it, the report noted that the department began 2021 with not enough officers to achieve the minimal staffing required to respond to 911 calls. In response, the department took officers from other units like Behavior Health and Organized Crime and Traffic and put them out on patrol.

At this morning’s council meeting, Lovell said the issue at this point is not funding—it’s finding candidates that can pass the department’s background checks. Of the 675 people who applied for police officer positions last year, only 27 were hired.

Going forward, the department hopes to hire at least ten people every month, Lovell said. “That will slowly bring us out of our staffing crisis,” he said.

But Wheeler said he wants more “innovative” solutions, and less excuses. “We should not be daunted by this. And I know you’re not, Chuck Lovell,” he said.