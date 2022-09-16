Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

FLORIDA MAN: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company registered in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny Massachusetts island, a common vacation destination for D.C. elites. The flight was part of a taxpayer-funded stunt by red-state lawmakers to put pressure on the Biden administration to limit border crossings.

Calls to the phone number listed on the website of the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., were forwarded to the voicemail of James Montgomerie. He’s listed as the company’s president on its Oregon business registration filings.

Montgomerie did not immediately return the call.

According to its website, Vertol Systems “was formed in 1996, and is based in Hillsboro, Oregon” and lists a phone number with an Oregon area code. The company operates out of Destin, Fla.

The Oregon connection was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, which uncovered records showing the company was paid $615,000 by Florida’s Department of Transportation to fly the charter flight up the East Coast.

“These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Friday, CNN reported. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now. There’s going to be a lot more that’s happening.”