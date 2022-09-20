Old Town Weekend Police Patrols Are Back

The city plans to reinstate the Central Precinct Entertainment Detail, a seven-officer Portland Police Bureau unit, to patrol Old Town on weekend nights, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced at a Tuesday press conference.

The police will also now have the power shut down streets inside the 12-block district, which will extend from West Burnside Street to Northwest Everett Street and from Northwest 1st Avenue to Northwest 5th Avenue.

The unit was created in 2012 to address violence and debauchery flowing out of downtown clubs but was disbanded amid budget cuts last year. It returns Sept. 22 thanks to a reshuffling within the precinct that will replace sworn officers with unarmed public safety support specialists during calmer, midday hours, Central Precinct Capt. Jim Crooker tells WW.

Not everyone is happy about the reborn unit, however. Reporters attending the mayor’s Tuesday press conference at Kells Irish Pub downtown were locked in for half an hour following his remarks as protesters chanted “Fuck you, Ted Wheeler!” outside.

Eventually, three squad cars pulled up, allowing Wheeler and his entourage to escape through a back door.