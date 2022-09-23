Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation

Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned.

Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails.

The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police. A spokesman for OSP confirmed the investigation, as did a spokesman for Sheriff Mike Reese.

“The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and is thoroughly investigating these matters,” spokesman Chris Liedle said in a statement. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”







