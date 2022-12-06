Cafe Yumm Robber Leaves Paper Trail

Last week, Central Eastside business owners begged city leaders to crack down on crime spilling from the streets into their shops, which they say is terrorizing their employees and customers.

Yesterday, a robbery at Cafe Yumm illustrated those fears.

A man entered the shop on Northeast 7th Ave on Dec. 5 and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the clerk. She opened the till and handed over nearly $200 as the robber hurled curses at her and her coworker.

The robber fled—but allegedly left behind a piece of paper with the name Cuddihy written on it.

Police arrested Shane Cuddihy, 43, shortly thereafter. He’d hopped a train, and was captured downtown. Cops searched him and found a prisoner identification card. He was later identified by the clerk as the robber.

He still had the money. And a replica Glock 19-style BB gun.

Cuddihy, according to court documents, is unhoused. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 1 after he failed to show up in court for a prior burglary.

He is currently in jail. Prosecutors have requested that he be held until trial without bail.