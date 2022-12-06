Judge Refuses to Block Gun Control Measure 114

Much of Measure 114, the sweeping gun control law passed by voters last month, can go into effect on Thursday, a federal judge has ruled.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Karin Immergut declined pleas from county sheriffs and gun rights advocates to issue a “preliminary injunction,” which would have blocked the law’s implementation until the court could rule on its constitutionality.

“Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate that they will suffer immediate and irreparable harm if this Court does not block Measure 114 from taking effect on December 8, 2022,” Immergut wrote.

The law restricts the sale and usage of “large-capacity” magazines holding more than 10 bullets and requires buyers to obtain a permit and training before purchasing a gun.

Immergut did delay the implementation of the permit program by 30 days to allow the state and local authorities more time to get it up and running. Sheriffs and police chiefs, who are responsible for administering the permits, had said that training courses wouldn’t be available before the Dec. 8 deadline.

Two days before the ruling, Senior Assistant Attorney General Brian Mitchell submitted a letter to the court admitting that the permit program wouldn’t be ready, and requesting that the court create a “limited window” in which gun purchases could continue without a permit. In a press release, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum requested a two month postponement.

The judge settled on one.

Kevin Starrett, executive director of the Oregon Firearms Federation, which is one of the plaintiffs in the case, called the decision “disappointing” in an email to supporters circulated online.

“Unless something really unexpected happens, understand that your rights will be, once again, seriously eroded starting Thursday,” he said.

Gun control advocates, however, were ecstatic. “I’m thrilled. I’m relieved. I’m thinking about the lives that will be saved,” said Penny Okamoto, executive director of Ceasefire Oregon. “Sheriffs are going to have to accept the reality—this is the law of the land.”