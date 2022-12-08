Grand Jury Will Hear Evidence This Month In Case Involving Three Teens Accused of Starting Over 36 Fires in Mt. Tabor Park

Evidence in a case involving three Portlands teens allegedly involved in setting a string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the summer will be presented to a grand jury later this month.

WW obtained and reviewed documentation that shows the charges the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office will present to the grand jury in each of the three cases. WW is withholding the date of the grand jury at the request of the DA’s office due to its concerns of witness or victim intimidation and the potential flight risk of defendants.

The three people alleged to have been involved are Malik Hares, Samuel Perkins and Wayne Chen, all 18. The three attended elementary school together at the Creative Science School and were close friends who hung out outside of the mainstream, according to former classmates WW spoke to. Hares and Perkins both worked at McDonalds at the time of arrest.

The string of fires alarmed the Tabor neighborhood, the fears heightened amidst a stretch of especially hot days and a “red flag” warning issued due to increased fire risk because of weather conditions. Some neighbors launched nighttime patrols, while others mapped out each one of the burn spots etched in or around the park. Police arrested the three teens on Sept. 11.

All grand jury proceedings are secret. Once a grand jury hears all of the relevant evidence, it can decide to indict or return a no true bill. The grand jury can also elect to pursue additional charges against each defendant.

Hares’ potential charge, according to the paperwork, is arson in the second degree. (It’s unclear if it’s one or two such charges.)

Perkins’s potential charge is criminal mischief in the first degree, as is the third teen, Wayne Chen—who the DA’s office initially declined to prosecute early on, citing a lack of evidence.

Chen’s lawyer declined to comment. Perkins’ lawyer did not respond to a request for comment, and Chen’s family did not comment.

The probable cause affidavit provided shortly after the indictment painted a picture of two teens, Hares and Perkins, seeking a thrill.

In the affidavit, a deputy district attorney wrote that Hares admitted to being involved but told police he only drove the car.

“[Hares] claims that someone else lit the fires, but that he was always the driver and frequently would listen for the report that Fire was responding and then return to the scene to watch,” the affidavit reads. “He admitted to speaking with firefighters and an investigator about some of the fires at the scenes.”

The police instructed Hares to call Perkins while they stood by, according to the affidavit.

Hares relayed over the phone to Perkins that a building on Southeast 92nd Avenue and Caruthers Street had collapsed “after the fire,” to which Perkins responded, “Hmm, that is pretty cool.”



