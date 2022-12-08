Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House this morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions.

Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms in Oregon. That hasn’t deterred Portlanders, who were lining up for over six hours to purchase psychoactive fungi. A small line formed this morning in the pouring rain before being told by a reporter that the store had been raided.

Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen confirmed the raid to WW early this morning.

The shop’s likely owner, Tony Steven Tachie Jr., was booked in jail at 4:19 am this morning on charges of money laundering and manufacturing or delivering a schedule I controlled substance near a school. Police also arrested Jeremiahs Francis Geronimo and booked him on similar charges.

Tachie, a Canada-based hip-hop artist, was working to open another shop in Colorado, according to a former employee who declined to be named for fear of retribution. Shroom House already has a sister store in Vancouver, B.C.

Former employees said Tachie drives a Mercedes G-Glass SUV, otherwise known as a G-Wagon, with Canadian license plates. He was in Portland in late October helping to set up the store, they said.

A source familiar with the investigation says police conducted undercover purchases at Shroom House in preparation for the raid.

This morning, the store appeared to be emptied of merchandise and there were signs of a hasty exit: The store’s ATM machine was open as if it had been emptied, and a visible empty cashbox suggested closure, as did the padlocked front door. But several people stood in line in the rain anyway.

Kurt Sickler, 59, was a return customer. He had purchased some psilocybin chocolates earlier this month. Shroom House required customers to fill out paperwork and join the “Shroom House Society” before making purchases. The application process was cumbersome and led to long lines.

“It was a hassle, and they were unorganized,” Sickler said. “But they where the only dealer in town, so I had to tolerate the sketchiness. I didn’t have any other options.”

