Teens Suspected of Lighting Series of Fires in Southeast Portland Indicted on Slew of Arson Charges

The three Portland teenagers suspected of starting a string of grass fires in Mt. Tabor Park this summer were indicted on a slew of charges on Jan. 3 after a grand jury proceeding in late December.

The three 18-year olds—Malik Hares, Sam Perkins and Wayne Chen—combined were indicted on 14 charges total including first and second degree arson and reckless burning.

The indictment also allege that the damage and destruction was not contained to Mt. Tabor alone.

Malik Hares, one of the teens, received the bulk of those charges: six counts of arson in the second degree, three counts of arson in the first degree, three counts of reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

The indictment alleges that Hares specifically started fires at a derelict building owned by Grace Lutheran Church in the Montavilla neighborhood, a commercial building along Southwest Barbur Boulevard, a home on Southeast Taylor Street and vegetation near another home in Southeast Portland. The indictment alleges Hares also lit fire to a mattress near the Creative Science School in Montavilla, to a shed in Harrison Park, and to a dumpster along Southeast Division Street.

All three 18-year-old boys, the indictment alleges, participated in setting fire to a box truck along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and lighting a fire at an industrial warehouse in Northeast Portland.

Most of the alleged incidents took place in the months of July and August.

Wayne Chen and Sam Perkins were both indicted on one count of reckless bring and one count of arson in the second degree.

Only one charge against Hares involves a fire lit at Mt. Tabor Park, despite city fire investigators reporting in September that they suspected over 36 fires in and around the park were lit by the teens.

A trial date has not yet been set.