Mike Schmidt Will Seek Second Term as Multnomah County District Attorney

A little over halfway into Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s first term in office, he’s now contemplating a second.

Schmidt tells WW that he will seek a second four-year term in the 2024 election. His plans for a reelection campaign have seemed all but certain in recent weeks, but he had remained mum. In response to an inquiry from WW, Schmidt said: “I look forward to seeing this work through into a second term as District Attorney of Multnomah County.”

Schmidt, elected in 2020 as a reformer of the criminal justice system, has spent his first term, so far, battling criticism that his progressive policies are unfit to address rising violence and crime.

That argument didn’t go over well in San Francisco, where fellow progressive DA Chesa Boudin was ousted last summer. But it could fare better in Portland, where Schmidt won his election with 77% of the vote, running on a “bold, progressive vision” to improve the city’s criminal justice system.

Schmidt was immediate thrust into the limelight after his predecessor, Rod Underhill, resigned five months early amidst the George Floyd protests and subsequent civil unrest. Schmidt’s announcement shortly thereafter that he was dropping felony and misdemeanor charges against over 500 protesters riled law enforcement and invigorated his critics.

Since, a beleaguered police force and dysfunctional county court system, battered by pandemic closures and insufficient attorneys, has provided a steady headwind as Schmidt attempts to prove his strategy works.

Schmidt said in a statement, “Working to improve the criminal justice system and public safety are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they are inextricably linked.”