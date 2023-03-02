Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Assault

Larry Wenzel, 52, has resigned from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office after pleading guilty to strangling and assaulting his wife.

He we sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years probation. He is prohibited from owning a firearm and resigned his position as a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy while in jail.

He was arrested on Jan. 31 after punching his wife in the face following a multi-day alcohol binge, according to prosecutors. He’d been working in the Sheriff’s office for 25 years.

“The underlying allegations are very concerning in the extreme,” Clackamas County prosecutor Daniel Paul told a judge at a court hearing on Feb 1.