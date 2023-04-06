Schmidt Attack Ads Ring in Election Season Early

A massive billboard greeting motorists descending from the Morrison Bridge into downtown Portland is notable not just for its size, but its timing: It’s the earliest negative campaign billboard in recent memory.

“Portland Is a Schmidt Show!” it proclaims.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his candidacy for reelection to WW in January. Since then, he’s been the brunt of a constant stream of online attacks ads funded by People for Portland, a political action committee that spent big on moving Portland City Hall rightward in the last election cycle.

The group, founded by political consultants Kevin Looper and Dan Lavey, is encouraging Portlanders to take #SchmidtShow selfies on Twitter. The billboard, which is located just two blocks from an open-air drug market surrounding the abandoned Washington Center, links Schmidt to “record crime” and “empty jail beds.”

Schmidt’s office replies that stating a claim in 10-foot type doesn’t make it true.

“The truth is, [the DA’s office] is prosecuting cases referred to us by law enforcement at the same rate as we did in 2018 and 2019,” writes spokeswoman Liz Merah. “This dissemination of misinformation undermines the work of the DA and discredits [the office’s employees’] dedicated work.”