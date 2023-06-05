Mother Who Dropped Her Two Young Children Off the Sellwood Bridge Dies In Prison

Amanda Stott-Smith died Sunday in Coffee Creek Correctional Facility where she was serving a life sentence for dropping her two children off the Sellwood Bridge. Her son, age 4, drowned and her daughter, 7, survived.

Stott-Smith was 45. The Oregon Department of Corrections did not explain how she died.

In 2009, 7-year-old Trinity Smith and 4-year-old Eldon Jay Rebhan Smith were fished out of the Willamette River by two residents of a nearby floating home. Amanda Stott-Smith was later arrested by police as she attempted to jump off the ninth floor of a downtown parking garage.

The murder captivated Portland, spawning front page headlines and later a book investigating how a mother could do the unfathomable, and how child welfare officials failed to see it coming.

Portland Fire & Rescue later named a rescue boat after the two children.