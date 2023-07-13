Clackamas County Faces Another Lawsuit Over Inmate Suicide

The family of a man who hung himself in Clackamas County Jail in 2021 filed a lawsuit last month accusing the county and its medical contractor of negligence.

Jermelle Madison Jr., 23, suffering from schizophrenia, was not put on suicide watch despite telling the police officer who had transported him to jail that he was going to kill himself, according to the legal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland. His death led to protests in the streets and a subsequent threat of legal action first reported by KOIN-TV early last year.

In the last two years, Madison’s lawyers have obtained additional documentation from the county detailing the final days of his life. Shortly after being booked in jail on June 20, 2021, Madison’s grandmother called the jail twice to request he be placed on suicide watch. He was not, according to the legal complaint. Officers noted that Madison was “prone to outbursts both verbal and physical” and he was placed in disciplinary segregation, the lawsuit alleges.

A week later, he returned from a court date and demanded a nurse but was ignored, according to the complaint. A half hour later, Madison was found hanging from his bunk and transported to the hospital on life support.

“Mr. Madison’s records show that neither a treatment plan was developed nor was proper documentation kept indicating that he exhibited signs and symptoms of suicidal ideation, despite apparent prior knowledge of this,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit makes similar allegations to a $20 million lawsuit filed in May on behalf of the estate of Rhonda Burke, who committed suicide in the same jail a month prior.

This latest case does not specify damages. “They want answers,” says one of the family’s lawyers, Juan C. Chavez. “And, secondly, fair compensation.”

Chavez says the county needs to drop its for-profit healthcare contractor, Alabama-based NaphCare, which is named in both of the recent lawsuits. Naphcare is contracted by both Clackamas and Washington counties. “These private jail and prison healthcare companies are nickle-and-diming taxpayers— and killing people,” says Chavez.











