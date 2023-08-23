City Plans Beef Up Security Staff At It’s Parking Garages

As WW first reported this morning in murmurs, the city plans to spend millions to beef up security at it’s four downtown parking garages.

They’re currently relying on a temporary contractor, says PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera, and the results have been less than encouraging. “We want to provide better security than we’ve been seeing in recent months,” Rivera tells WW.

There’s been “a surge in crime and public drug use in SmartPark garages,” according to an item on the Aug. 23 council agenda. That agenda item was abruptly pulled today, but Rivera tells WW that the bureau still intends to add increase the number of security guards per shift from 4 to 14, although he’s not sure if that many will ultimately be needed.

It’s currently contractor hasn’t been able to fill all the shift, so the bureau was seeking additional money to hire more. With the request to city council tabled, it’s not clear where the funding will come from.

The new spending comes as PBOT struggles to fill its downtown garages in the wake of the pandemic, and a decline in parking revenue has butchered its budget.

Earlier this month, it was forced to close its little-used 830-space garage at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street, a few blocks from the open-air fentanyl market that has been the target of recent police crackdowns.