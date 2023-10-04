Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From His Wife, Kay’La Lillard

Former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard filed for divorce Oct. 2 from Kay’La Lillard, his wife and the mother of his three children.

The filing comes just five days after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, ending an 11-year career as the Blazers frontman both on and off the court.

The couple, who were college sweethearts at Weber State University in Utah and are both in their early thirties, were married in September of 2021 in Santa Barbara, Calif. They share three young children together.

The divorce filing, filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court, cites “irreconcilable differences” between the Lillards that “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.” The filing would suggest that in December of 2022, Kay’La Lillard moved into a $2.7 million West Linn home, while Damian Lillard remained in the couple’s $7.7 million West Linn mansion. According to filings, Lillard in September of this year moved to a home in Tualatin.

Lillard’s attorney, Shawn Menashe, did not immediately respond to requests for comment and Lillard himself could not be reached. He’s in the Milwaukee Bucks training camp.