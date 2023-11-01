Portland Police Plan to Shoot GPS Trackers Onto Fleeing Vehicles

The Portland Police Bureau plans to outfit three of its patrol vehicles with GPS launchers, designed to eliminate the need for dangerous high-speed chases.

It plans to purchase the technology, designed by Virginia-based StarChase, using a portion of a $800,000 federal grant recently awarded to the city in September to bolster its efforts to track down stolen vehicles.

The decade-old technology uses compressed air to shoot a GPS tracker from a launcher mounted on the front of a squad car, which, using magnets and adhesive, sticks to the fleeing vehicle. It’s already in use by police departments across the country. According to the grant application, the bureau will use the three-vehicle “pilot” to evaluate whether to expand the program to additional vehicles.

Local police brass have tried in recent years to lessen their reliance on dangerous car chases, instituting new policies limiting their use. As WW reported in September, the number of car chases has plummeted as result, irritating some officers who see them as effective means to get criminal off the streets.

StarChase’s technology provides an alternative. “This has the potential to obviate the need for high-speed pursuits by police cars through cities and towns, which are very dangerous and kill hundreds each year,” wrote an American Civil Liberties Union analyst, Jay Stanley, in 2014.

The three launchers will cost a total of $24,300. The rest of the grant money, provided by the Depart of Justice as part of a “smart policing initiative,” will be shared with Oregon Health & Sciences University, spent on overtime and “tire deflation devices,” and used to send six officers to a three-day “mobile surveillance training” in Orange County.