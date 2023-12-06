Portland Police Sergeant Sentenced to Two Years Probation For Grabbing a Woman’s Groin

Portland Police Sergeant Darke Hull pled guilty to multiple misdemeanors last Friday after being arrested a year ago for inappropriately touching a woman in a Metzger bar while off duty.

“I intended to annoy [the woman],” Hull wrote in his plea petition, “by subjecting [her] to offensive physical contact to an intimate part of the body and pulled [her] hair.”

Hull was sentenced to two years probation beginning Dec. 1. He’ll have to surrender any firearms.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hull on Oct. 28, 2022 at Toby’s Sports Pub in Metzger. He was charged with harassment and sexual abuse after deputies reviewed security footage of the incident, which showed Hull “unwantedly touched the female victim in the groin area and pulled her hair unprovoked,” according to a press release announcing the arrest last year. The sexual abuse charge was later dropped.

Hull had worked for the bureau for 23 years and was working at the time as a traffic cop. He was put on administrative leave following the incident. His future with the bureau remains unclear. “The internal investigation is open,” says PPB spokesman Mike Benner. “We’re in the middle of a disciplinary process and Chief [Bob] Day is evaluating options.”