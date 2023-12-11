Alleged Ringleader of Fentanyl Trafficking Ring Is Officially On the Lam

On Friday, a Multnomah County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of an alleged fentanyl trafficker—less than 24 hours after he’d already been arrested with 11 million doses of fentanyl. The court published that warrant online this afternoon.

The warrant was issued a day after Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies raided a Northeast Portland Airbnb rental they allege was the center of a fentanyl dealing operation that produced the biggest bust in agency history. They arrested the alleged ringleader, Luis Funez, as he fled out the back of the house.

WW reported over the weekend that Funez had been released from jail Thursday and didn’t appear in court the next morning. Now, the court has confirmed that a warrant is out for his arrest.

“We are in communication with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, and we are committed to bringing Mr. Funez to justice,” says the Sheriff’s spokesman, Chris Liedle.

WW spoke with the owners of the Airbnb, a blue house on a quiet street in the Cully neighborhood in Northeast Portland, this afternoon. “That’s crazy,” says Heather Murray, after being told that Funez wasn’t in jail.

They’d first learned of the raid after receiving a call from a WW reporter, and had returned to the house to find the front door rammed open and their tenants belongings gone.

The Murrays say they rented the property on short-term rental marketplace Airbnb for several months to a man named “Christian.”

A woman named Dezirae and a child were also living in the house, Murray says. The family said they’d just arrived from Arizona and were house hunting. “They seemed nice,” Murray said.

Dezirae Ann Torset was also arrested in Thursday’s raid. She remains in jail on charges of being a “fugitive,” which typically means someone is wanted on an out-of-state warrant.