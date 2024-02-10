Former Professional Wrestler Billy Jack Haynes Suspected in Murder of His Wife

The former professional wrestler William Albert “Billy Jack” Haynes was arrested on suspicion of murder Feb. 9, after an hourslong standoff with police in the Lents neighborhood. This afternoon, police announced that he is suspected of killing his wife, Janette Becraft.

Haynes, 70, grew up in Portland and made a name for himself in national wrestling circles the mid-1980s, wrestling in the World Wrestling Federation and notably, in Westlemania III. After Haynes’ career faded, he returned to Portland and opened a gym and a regional wrestling promotion.

Related: Katherine Dunn chronicled Haynes’ effort to launch the Oregon Wrestling Federation.

He retired from the ring in the early 1990s and hung around Portland, a hulking figure slowed by chronic knee injuries and, he would later allege in an unsuccessful lawsuit against the WWF, head injuries from repeated blows in the ring.



