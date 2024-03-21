“Geometro,” Prolific Portland Graffiti Tagger Examined by WW in February, Indicted on 23 Charges

A prolific tagger who vandalized dozens of surfaces across the city has been indicted by a grand jury on 23 charges related to his graffiti. That tagger, 22-year-old Aiden Saul, scrawls his tag, “Geometro,” across all of the surfaces he targets.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Saul on four counts of first-degree criminal mischief and 19 counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Each of the charges relates to a specific tag; these include graffiti on building walls, roll-up garage doors, and traffic signs. Saul tagged surfaces primarily in inner Southeast but occasionally made the trip to West Burnside Street and into Northeast.

In a story last month, WW profiled Saul and other prominent Portland taggers who have covered the city in spray paint as Portland police officers Nate Kirby-Glatkowski and Amelia Flohr have narrowed in on them. Police said then that they expected an indictment for Saul in March.

Here’s what WW wrote in the Feb. 28 story about Saul:

“Cops picked up Aiden Saul in November 2022. He was using white paint to spray GEOMETRO on an overpass near Northeast Halsey Street and 82nd Avenue, where it could be seen by traffic on Interstate 84 passing below (the bigger the audience, the better in taggerland). Questioned by officers, Saul said he was an artist who worked in watercolors, despite the fact that he was carrying four cans of spray paint and had fresh paint on his clothes, according to court documents. Officers looked around and found wet tags on the overpass wall, four traffic signs, and a utility pole. Officers estimated it would cost more than $1,000 to remove or paint over them. That case was dismissed because of the shortage of public defenders in Portland, but Kirby-Glatkowski and Flohr didn’t give up. They found 50 more GEOMETROs around town, searched Saul’s apartment, and referred 24 incidents to the DA’s Strategic Prosecution and Services Unit. They expect an indictment in March.”



