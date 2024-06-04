Brawl at East Portland Jail Leaves Two Inmates Hospitalized

On the afternoon of June 2, a fight broke out among inmates in an open dorm at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail. “Two adults in custody were transported to the hospital,” jail spokesman Chris Liedle says.

Liedle confirmed detectives were investigating but declined to say how many inmates were involved.

Sources familiar with the incident describe a brawl involving more than a dozen people in Dorm 11, which was the scene of a riot three years ago during tensions over a COVID-19 outbreak.

The county jails are currently understaffed, and seven inmates died within their walls last year. Last month, the county announced a yearlong plan to fix problems identified in a slew of critical federal, state and local reports by outside inspectors.

