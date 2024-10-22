West Hills Burial Plot Dispute Heats Up in Court

The long-running battle between two families over a West Hills burial plot (“Grave Concerns,” WW, Aug. 7) took a new turn last week when attorneys for Paula Tin Nyo, whose son’s remains are buried in a plot that Skyline Memorial Gardens had previously sold to another family, filed a flurry of motions.

Those motions came in response to Skyline’s continuing quest to keep the name of the first buyer confidential, even in the face of a judge’s ruling that such anonymity is not allowed under Oregon’s open courts doctrine. Skyline’s attorneys have asked the judge to reconsider that decision.

In Oct. 15 fillings, the Tonkon Torp firm, which represents Tin Nyo, included a contract between Skyline and Marty and Jane Reser, who are part of the Reser Foods family and originally bought the disputed plot for their late son. That contract appears to eliminate any doubt about the identities Skyline has sought to shield.

Tonkon Torp lawyers slammed “Skyline’s scorched-earth campaign against a woman of modest means,” arguing that the company, part of the nation’s largest funeral chain, has failed to take responsibility for mistakenly selling the same burial plot twice and is instead punishing Tin Nyo.

Attorneys for Skyline and the Resers did not respond to requests for comment.