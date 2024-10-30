Officials Seek White Man Between 30 and 40 in Ballot Box Arsons

Police are looking for a white man in his 30s or 40s in connection with the Monday morning ballot box arson fires that damaged or destroyed at least 500 ballots in Vancouver, Wash., and three in Portland.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Mike Benner says the suspect, who is linked to the two attacks and another in Vancouver on Oct. 8, is a white male between 30 to 40 years old. He’s balding or has very short hair, was wearing a dark shirt, and has a thin face.

Benner says police believe the suspect has “a wealth of experience” in metal fabrication and welding.

“Investigators believe it is very possible the suspect plans to continue these targeted attacks across the area,” Benner said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. PPB Police Chief Bob Day said that’s speculation, but police would be “really naive” to assume it’s all taken care of since the suspect isn’t in custody.

Suspect vehicle in ballot box fires. (Portland Police Bureau)

There are also updates to the description of the suspect vehicle. It’s a dark-colored or black Volvo S60 with a model year between 2001 and 2004. Benner said there are some places on it that are more matte in color than a standard shiny finish and it has a tan or light gray interior. It has dark wheels, unpainted body trim, and no front license plate. It also has an aftermarket grille with the Volvo emblem missing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov or to call the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- 3473. The case number to reference is 24-276181.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information. Tips are anonymous and can be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website.

Vancouver officials also now have better estimates of how many ballots were damaged or lost to the fire. Elections staff has identified 488 damaged ballots from the burned box. On Tuesday, 345 of those voters had contacted the office to request a replacement ballot, and 143 new ballots will be mailed to the other identified voters on Thursday.

Six ballots were unidentifiable, and there’s an unknown number that were burned to ash, according to a Clark County auditor’s statement.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that two law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said devices found at the ballot box sites had the words “Free Gaza” on them. But FBI Special Agent Doug Olson, who is in charge of the Portland field office, said he could not confirm whether there was writing on those devices.

Benner adds that the targeted Southeast Portland ballot box has been sent off for forensic analysis.

“As part of that analysis, it will be examined for any sort of unique markings or writings. That is all we can say on that issue right now,” Benner says.