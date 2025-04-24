State Rep. Tawna Sanchez Seeks to Close Charging Loophole

The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Addiction and Community Safety Response heard testimony earlier this month on a bill that would include preschools in the definition of “school” when charging drug crimes committed near schools.

Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-Portland) introduced the bill after Donald Sharma, owner of the Stop N Go Mini Mart next to Dawson Park in Northeast Portland, was arrested March 4 and indicted on charges of drug possession, manufacturing and dealing.

Drug charges were dropped, however, stemming from the mini mart’s close proximity to the Arc-en-Ciel preschool just down the block.

That’s because preschools are not included in the definition of “school” when determining proximity-related drug charges. Sanchez hopes to change that.

A handful of parents from Arc-en-Ciel submitted testimony in support of the bill, as did law enforcement officials.

Arc-en-Ciel parent Allea Martin wrote in a letter to the committee: “I am interested in anything that we as a community can do to improve the safety of this area, which continues to be threatened by the operation of an open air drug market.”