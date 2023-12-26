Readers Respond to a Suspected Fentanyl Trafficker Walking out of Jail

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was super proud of its largest-ever fentanyl bust: 11 million doses of the synthetic opioid seized from an Airbnb rental in Northeast Portland. There was, however, a loose end. The suspected trafficker walked out of jail hours after his arrest and (surprise!) didn’t appear in court the next day. When WW broke the news of Luis Funez’s disappearance, the news embarrassed local courts and law enforcement— and renewed questions about Oregon’s pretrial release guidelines (“State of Oregon vs. Luis Funez,” WW, Dec. 13). Rest easy: The same drug unit that nabbed Funez the first time arrested him again six days later. Here’s what our readers had to say:

vsans, via Reddit: “Arrested in January on 10 felony charges of selling fentanyl. Immediately released. Three weeks later, caught carrying over 100 fentanyl pills and $3,000 in cash. Released and failed to come back to court. This week, house raided and largest bust ever: 11 million doses of fentanyl, $7K in cash. Immediately released and ask to please come back tomorrow. Fails to come back.

“…People are fed up with the ‘proven model’ of pretrial release guidelines that allow folks like this to roam free with literally zero consequences. How can you trust in a system where ‘nonviolent’ offenders that sell death can be let go this easily?”

Shawnsflash, via wweek.com: “That is just ridiculous. There is more enforcement for a parking ticket. What really makes me sad is that when people see this insanity and we have a DA as ineffectual and arrogant as Michael Schmidt, instead of advocating for good policies that lock up dealers and creating serious legal policy with smart, effective leaders in office, there is a knee-jerk reaction that is paving the way for dictatorships and Trump. We can be liberal, fair and equitable and still tough on crime so that people don’t get fed up and vote in horrible bigots and instead vote out the likes of Schmidt.”

bryanrmorris, via wweek.com: “Again, not defending DA Schmidt, but this clusterfuck doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the DA’s office. The sheriff’s office was taking their sweet time figuring out how to hand this guy off to the feds and didn’t bother to inform the Department of Community Justice that there were going to be new charges that dwarfed the old ones. But I’m sure that those facts won’t deter the usual suspects from blaming Schmidt.”

DysClaimer, via Reddit: “I love Rene Gonzalez jumping into this, promising change, when the mayor has nothing to do with either charging practice, bail or jails release policy.”

There is one unparalleled failure committed by Commissioner Gonzalez, which is the undeniable derailment of Portland Street Response [”Entrance Interview: Rene Gonzalez,” WW, Dec. 13]. As one of the architects of the program while serving as chief of staff for Commissioner Hardesty and as a prior employee of Portland Fire & Rescue working internally with the program, it brings me no joy to tell the truth that Portland Street Response is failing. Unable to adequately staff first responders, calls for service go unanswered and it has long missed operational benchmarks needed to secure Medicaid funding. Make no mistake, this is no reflection of the imminently qualified, capable and caring front-line staff throughout the bureau, but a reflection of the failure of fire leadership to execute building an infrastructure to scale up this much-needed, and demanded, community resource. It is my belief that the mayor Portland Street Response needs is the mayor Portland already has. Mayor Wheeler has taken incredible leadership recently, tackling unpopular issues and stepping aside a potential next term to leave a legacy of ensuring a democratic transition to a new form of government. It is that leadership that is desperately needed right now to make sure that Portland Street Response has a future. I have absolute faith that Mayor Wheeler and the creative, professional and experienced staff of the Community Safety Division can turn things around. Without their immediate intervention, I see no path forward for a permanent, stable and effective Portland Street Response.

Karly Edwards

A Murmur in the Dec. 6 edition incorrectly said Disco Dabs is a La Mota brand. It is not. WW regrets the error.

