Readers Respond to Aimee Kotek Wilson’s Expansive Role in the Governor’s Office

The classic formula says not to take work home with you. But what if you take home to work? The governor’s office is a family affair for Tina Kotek and first lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, as Nigel Jaquiss chronicled last week (“Co-Governor,” WW, May 15). Kotek Wilson has played a role in public policy far more wide-ranging than previously reported—and the extent of her involvement triggered the departure of much of the governor’s brain trust. Here’s what our readers had to say:

katrus, via wweek.com: “This is so disappointing. I think Gov. Kotek has a lot of potential to finally fix some of the big problems our elected leaders have ignored for far too long, but not with this distraction. There are so many legit ways her wife could be in public roles she’s actually qualified to be in. What’s wrong with doing that the right way? Or how about getting her own job in her own area of expertise, like anyone else? High profile volunteering/advocacy as the first spouse if employment isn’t possible for whatever reason? Or just being the ear for your spouse at the end of the day, with unofficial input. My husband and I talk daily about each other’s work, bouncing ideas off each other or giving relevant input in the areas we’re also familiar with. But neither of us then feels the need to show up at each other’s workplace, unannounced and unintroduced, and start acting like we have a place to dictate the work that’s being done. That would just be super weird.”

brublit, via Reddit: “She’s dominating meetings about carbon sequestration in Eastern Oregon and barging her way into any other meeting she wants without any of the ethics constraints other staff abide by?

“What a joke. I wish I could vote for literally any other Democrat. Kotek is a disgrace and Oregon deserves better.”

rfyorkinpdx, via wweek.com: “I am sometimes stunned—even though at nearly 80 I shouldn’t be—at the sheer pigheadedness of politicians. When your five top aides resign, you have a real problem. Kotek is pulling a Kitzhaber, and she should know better.”

KeepsGoingUp, via Reddit: “Starting to feel like the James Manning and Tobias Read vote this week is getting awfully close to an actual vote for governor.”

Xhans, via Twitter: “I really hope @GovTinaKotek is reading Willamette Week. Or at least that she is reading the room.”

Sosthenes, via wweek.com: “Sadly, much is forgotten about Audrey McCall and the work she undertook (with her husband, Gov. Tom McCall) to make Oregon what it is today through Oregon’s landmark land use laws. There seems to be few memorable examples from history of any state’s first spouses.

“On a federal level, as a political spouse, Hillary Clinton became a lightning rod (in my view unjustly exaggerated) that the political right could use to rally their troops. At least Hillary was measured, grounded and thoughtful, and in my view a place to exercise her potential was never found.

“And to some degree so was Nancy Reagan a similar lightning rod, from a simpler time when we worried about issues around the White House china and the need to seek guidance of an astrologer for Ronnie’s benefit. It was Nancy that gave us ‘Just Say No’—which today has a muddled reputation.

“Where would we be without Betty Ford and what she did for breast cancer? Or Lady Bird Johnson and an investment in public spaces with wildflowers along the nation’s freeways (and rose bushes along freeways in Portland).

“Eleanor Roosevelt’s contributions stand on their own without question.

“I admit that with Aimee Kotek Wilson, words seem to elude to describe her public role in comparison to others. The best word I could come up with is—icky. There is a place for her, but not in how things are done currently.”

