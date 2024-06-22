Readers Respond to the Legacy of Neil Goldschmidt

Neil Goldschmidt died June 12, two days shy of his 84th birthday. People will tell you his legacy is complicated, but in fact it is swiftly summarized: As Portland mayor in the 1970s, he set the city’s course for a generation while repeatedly raping a teenager. The latter half of that ledger was a secret until WW reporter Nigel Jaquiss revealed the abuse in 2004. Those who knew Goldschmidt’s secret—and the few who blew the whistle on him—are now reflecting on the role they played in Oregon’s history (see “After Goldschmidt”). In the days after his death, several prominent Oregonians weighed in. Here’s what they, and our readers, had to say:

Margie Boulé, via Facebook: “Former governor Neil Goldschmidt died today. No doubt his close friends will hail his leadership and ignore his admitted child sex abuse. Please read his victim’s story, which I wrote about twenty years ago, and which was published after her death. His obituary today says the girl claimed the abuse began when she was 14 and lasted nine months. That is wrong. She and those who knew her at the time claimed it began when she was 13, and lasted into her twenties. It ruined her life. Please don’t let anyone make this man a hero. And if you’re so moved, please light a candle in memory of the little girl who believed him when he told her he loved her and would someday divorce his wife and marry her.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, in a statement: “Neil Goldschmidt’s abuse of a young girl destroyed her life, a horrific act that should make any other discussion of his political career moot. The best response to this news would be to contribute to organizations dedicated to preventing sexual abuse such as the Oregon Association for the Treatment and Prevention of Sexual Abuse.”

Kate Mytron, via Facebook: “When someone famous dies, the evil part of their story is often left out. With Goldschmidt’s death, Elizabeth’s tragic story deserves to be told again so that she too is remembered.

“Nigel Jaquiss’ reporting happened long before the Me Too movement. At the time there was pressure from influential people to keep the story hidden. Jaquiss knew it was important, and his bosses at the WW stood behind him.

“The story of Elizabeth Dunham and Neil Goldschmidt is an important chapter of the outstanding investigative reporting that continues to come from Nigel Jaquiss and Willamette Week, and I for one am grateful.”

cbduck, via Reddit: “The Oregonian called it an ‘affair’ with a high school student when they put the story on their website twenty years ago. Much different tone and wording than calling it what it really was, repeated rape of a minor.

“Respect to Nigel Jaquiss and Willamette Week for their reporting of the scandal.”

@EmilyBludworth, via Twitter: “Elizabeth Lynn Dunham never received justice. I swore when I heard her story I’d never hear his name without speaking hers.”

Harley Leiber, via wweek.com: “Goldschmidt didn’t make a mistake. He committed a crime, multiple times. Too many to count. He was a sex offender and a criminal. He destroyed his victim’s life. No amount of Pioneer Courthouse Squares, Bus Transit Malls, downtown reinvigoration efforts, prison construction initiatives can negate what he did to his victim.

“Neil was protected for years by this group of so-called ‘civic-minded’ political insiders, some of whom remain permanently in his thrall.”

mr_obets, via Reddit: “He tipped me pretty good once when I worked at the car wash on MLK and Weidler. But fuck that guy.”

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to: P.O. Box 10770, Portland, OR 97296 Email: mzusman@wweek.com