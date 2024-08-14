Readers Respond to Two Families’ Fight Over Skyline Grave Plot

Last week, WW told the strange story of two families’ fight over one grave at Skyline Memorial Gardens (“Grave Concerns,” Aug. 7). Sons in both families died exactly three years apart. But trouble came when the first man’s mother, Paula Tin Nyo, had her son’s cremated remains placed in a grave already sold to the other family years before. When Tin Nyo refused to give up the grave, the company that owns Skyline sued her in state court. As the court case drags on, Skyline’s attorneys have sought to keep the identity of the second family private. And Tin Nyo’s attorneys believe it’s the Reser family, which runs one of the largest privately owned companies in the state, Reser’s Fine Foods. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Wilbur Kimbel, via wweek.com: “Suing Skyline doesn’t accomplish anything. If it’s indeed the Reser family, they don’t want or need compensation. They want to throw the weight of their ultra processed food empire around to recover the plot and all without exposing their business to any/all negative publicity.

“What’s more concerning, although not surprising, is why they are getting such deference, given the law.”

JaaMack, via wweek.com: “She should sell them the plot for $1 million with the stipulation that any and all remains interred there be named as a ‘Smith.’”

Lola, via wweek.com: “What an incredibly painful situation. It feels like the anonymity question is muddying the essential issue.”

Fijiwatergrandaddypurp, via X: “Love to see the Reser fam giving Schnitz some competition for biggest scumbag in the city.”

Dianne Gregoire, via Facebook: “I put my money where my mouth is. I won’t be buying Reser’s products. Sad for all parties, but come on.”

Matthew Chapman, via Facebook: “This is a lot of fighting over land that’ll be an apartment complex 50 to 100 years from now.”

Maria Alisa, via Facebook: “What that family wants and how much money they have doesn’t change the law one bit. What horrible people they all are—the ‘anonymous’ family, their lawyers, and Skyline.”

Daisy Dexter, via Facebook: “I feel sad for the other family’s loss, but I would never ask someone to dig up their son’s remains so I could use the spot. It would be forever remembered negatively. As beautiful as Oregon is, there surely must be another special place. If he wasn’t already buried there, and they both had purchased the spot, I would argue in favor of the other family. Both families are the victims here.”

Liz Chibucos, via Facebook: “The Resers need to sue the shit out of Skyline. There is no other appropriate way to handle this. I bet they threatened suit, and that’s why Skyline is trying to bully Tin Nyo into giving up the plot.”

Ashleigh Farleigh, via Facebook: “Can we take their name off our stadium? This is really gross behavior.”

Zbignew via wweek.com: “Why isn’t Skyline the one being sued? They made the mistake and did harm to both parties. Seems like they are acting as the agent for the other party. Why? And $16K for a plot and burial?”

Lucky of the Wanwolfs, via wweek.com: “You know how I know the secret family is using anonymity to get what they want through our public courts?

“The ‘new’ gravesite will include a name on it, for all to see. It’s just inconvenient right now.”

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to: P.O. Box 10770, Portland, OR 97296 Email: mzusman@wweek.com