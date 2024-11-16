Readers Respond to Oregon’s Population Decline

Last week, Portland’s only Cinnabon, which operated in the Lloyd Center Mall, closed up shop. That is a sufficient explanation for why Oregonians are moving to other states. Nonetheless, people continue to search for other ways to explain the population loss. Among them is former state economist Mark McMullen, who chalks up the dwindling in-migration to Oregon’s high cost of living, especially housing (“Hotseat: Mark McMullen,” WW, Nov. 6). As with all stories about moving vans, his analysis triggered an airing of grievances in the comments. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Appropriate-Owl7025, via Reddit: “Oregon is more expensive than the jobs that pay to work here. It’s pretty simple. It’s a high-cost outdoor recreation state now.”

Henry Reardon, via wweek.com: “We know several people, all retired who have moved to low or no income tax states like rural Washington, Idaho and Texas. There is no reason for them to be taxed at 9.9% on their retirement income and also face the onerous Oregon Death Tax that kicks in at a very low $1 million.

“As to households with children moving out of Portland? Look no further than the crappy public education offered courtesy of PPS and PAT. Aided and abetted by the Oregon Legislature.”

Bill Post, via Twitter: “Add Nevada to that list! We LOVE it here! #MoveOutNow.”

Mobile-Effective-988, via Reddit: “Jobs are sparse, pay is god awful, housing is overpriced, groceries are just as bad. Pay raises amount to pay cuts ‘cause they don’t rise to match the rate of inflation. I love this state, but I feel like this state doesn’t want me to live here.”

malarkey connoisseur, via Twitter: “Looking forward to nonstop ‘Oregon/Portland is dying stories’ from WW now that the Metro Chamber didn’t seat 100% of their preferred candidates in city/county races.”

David Visse, via wweek.com: “Solid analysis. It should be no surprise an economist looks at migration in weighted economic terms, and surely it’s part of the story. However, we’ve learned in behavioral economics, these kind of decisions are not always financially based. I highly suspect the reality of those leaving; lower costs is more of a bonus than the reason. The reason is crime, homeless, riots, failing Portland public schools, rampant open drug use, public (and I mean very public) restrooms, among others. Add extremely high taxation on top of it, and you get ‘Goodbye!’ In addition, no one in their right mind will move here to start business, horrible environment for that.”

Roberta Nopson, via Twitter: “Moving to Free States and away from Oregon leadership that has sunk the state financially and education.”

sfab, via wweek.com: “Many young people are choosing not to have kids because they don’t see a good future for this planet. Climate change will make living on earth a living hell by 2030. Unlike many of the comments to this article, I love living in Oregon. However, we do have an unsustainable economic system in this country driven by 40 years of bad policies that need to change. The working class has not been benefiting from economic growth for several reasons. It includes the weakening of unions, huge tax cuts on the rich, and profits going to stock buy-backs and shareholders instead of employee wages and benefits, little controls on private equity destroying businesses, and our very expensive for-profit health care system.”

RoxyHaHa, via Reddit: “Lots of people are going to be moving here after this election. From the posts that I’m seeing, many of them will not have job skills.”

