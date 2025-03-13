Readers Respond to the Enforcement of Portland’s Tree Code

URBAN FORESTRY IS CHANGING FOR THE BETTER

Sophie Peel’s article, “The Taking Tree” [WW, March 5], missed a great opportunity to highlight the important role of a robust urban tree canopy in supporting community livability, public health and climate resilience. Instead, it pitted homeowners against trees and the people whose job it is to steward them, which is a cliché trope that misses the bigger point: Portland’s urban canopy is in decline, and real steps must be taken to reverse that trend.

Ms. Peel also failed to quote people she talked with, myself included, who believe that Urban Forestry is on a trajectory towards better community relations. Yes, Urban Forestry has made missteps, and yes, they have not always achieved the right balance between community concerns and tree preservation. However, over the last two years, Jenn Cairo has hired several staff members with a focus on community engagement, and the culture of Urban Forestry is changing for the better. Omitting this perspective undermines the integrity of the article.

Brenna Bell

Facilitator, Portland Shade Equity Coalition

BELLO IS NO BULLY

I was willing to give Jenn Cairo and Urban Forestry the benefit of a doubt, until I read her comment about Mark Bello. I’ve served on volunteer committees with Bello for about three years, and the idea of his using “repeated aggressive and berating behavior” towards anyone is as likely as Jane Goodall saying, “Who cares about apes?”

Tony Greiner

Northeast Portland

TREE CODE SAVES LIVES

It is most unfortunate that as the White House has frozen or eliminated federal climate funding, including millions of congressionally approved dollars promised to Oregon urban forest projects statewide, Sophie Peel’s March 5 article appears to throw out the baby with the bath water when it comes to protecting our local green infrastructure.

The article myopically focuses on problems with certain Portland tree code provisions and the rigidity with which they are enforced. It is devoid of any context about why we need a tree code to begin with.

Our tree canopy is declining. Portland is getting hotter, especially in disadvantaged areas. Studies have been showing for years the positive effects that living near trees has on urban residents’ physical and mental health. Portland’s urban forest plays an outsized role in helping to prepare current and future generations of Portlanders for climate resilience. We’re talking about not just livability but, for some, survivability.

Portland’s tree code was originally adopted with strong community support in response to public outrage about the loss of trees and the lack of coherent tree rules. The tree code, like all codes, is imperfect and dynamic. It will undergo revision starting this year, guided by the Urban Forest Plan that is in draft form and heading to City Council this spring. The draft plan contains a goal to “Implement a comprehensive, citywide, and City-managed street tree maintenance program.” The city is aware of the burden put on homeowners for tree care and is working to address it.

Kyna Rubin

Trees for Life Oregon

WATER THE SAPLINGS

I find it ironic that the city of Portland has such a strict tree code, yet last year, as reported in Willamette Week, over 100 trees planted in the spring had died or were severely stressed due to negligence…not being watered. I hope the powers that be hire a reliable contractor to water the saplings this year.

Laura D.

Northeast Portland

