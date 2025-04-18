Readers Respond to Threats Facing Community Centers and Universal Preschool

COMMUNITY CENTERS STILL WANTED

I am the community engagement and development director at Sellwood Community House, formerly Sellwood Community Center, which was cut from the city’s budget in 2019 along with the Fulton and Hillside centers. We read with interest your April 8 piece on the Portland Parks & Recreation budget and the supposed tension between greenspaces and community recreation [“Ways You Can Help Save Portland’s Parks,” WW, April 8].

SCH currently serves 65 preschool families, 120 after-school families, and as a crucial community “third place” for dozens of seniors weekly, and thousands of Portlanders annually through classes, programs and events. We consistently hear from people who chose this neighborhood because of this center. When recreation programming is responsive, creative and dynamic, the need and demand are nearly boundless.

Your readers may not know that PP&R once operated free recreation in dozens of neighborhood parks from 9 am to 9 pm. This summer, SCH will activate the long-dormant “Craft Shack” in Sellwood Park with free recreation from 9 am to 4 pm. The Friends of Brooklyn Park offers a similar, beloved summer program.

Regarding your piece’s mention of more Portlanders visiting natural spaces than community centers: Very few community centers remain, and even fewer offer active park programming. The lack of access should not be mistaken for a lack of interest. We see every day that if programs are offered, people will use them.

As Dan Ryan said, families are Portland’s “Fortune 500.” Recreation is a simple, powerful way to support Portlanders and strengthen community.

Elizabeth Milner

Director, Community Engagement and Development

Sellwood Community House

KEEP PUTTING ON THE RITZ

I think the Ritz-Carlton foreclosure has earned a place in local news coverage [“Five-Star General,” WW, March 26]. For years, its construction dominated the downtown cityscape, with most of us wondering, “Who is going to stay there?” No one, apparently. Yes, most readers are experiencing a frisson of “Eat the Rich” glee. But I went right to it and read every word because I have always had questions about this project and wanted answers. That’s journalism’s function, to inform us of public happenings and give us the story behind the story.

Karen Berry

Southwest Portland

WHY NOT BOTH?

Since not paying prevailing wages is one of the root causes of homelessness, it seems a bit unfair to headline your article in such a way as to imply that Gov. Kotek is merely pandering to the unions and somehow going back on her promise to prioritize housing [“A Little Off the Top,” WW, April 2].

Maybe everyone at the table wants to help solve homelessness now as well as in the future. Surely, the governor, the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries, Astoria businesses and contractors could arrive at some sort of compromise to eliminate some of the barriers to inexpensive housing. Could one not say that services being provided for the residents (child care, health clinic) would count as exceptions? Plus, it seems excessive to me to enforce the BOLI rules for buildings that are being converted. (Unless the structure was already residence only, it will always count as being converted.)

It is too bad that the part of Senate Bill 847 that related to affordable housing disappeared before the final version.

Meanwhile, nothing but kudos to Pastor Bill for his initiative in making this start to happen in Astoria.

Elyse A. Shoop

Arch Cape

UPHOLD THE PROMISE OF PRESCHOOL FOR ALL

WW reports that some of Portland’s business leaders are considering polling public opinion on a potential repeal of the Preschool for All tax [wweek.com, April 4]. Tax structures should be examined regularly to ensure they are effective, fair and economically sound. Fine-tuning may be appropriate. But let’s be clear: Repealing the tax and dismantling the program would be a devastating mistake, undoing years of community-driven work, shattering progress toward educational equity, and leaving hundreds—soon thousands—of families without access to the preschool their children need to thrive.

The solution to economic pressure is not to abandon our youngest citizens. It’s to stay at the table, improve what needs improving, and protect what is already working.

High-quality early childhood education is one of society’s most effective investments, with a return as high as $16 for every dollar spent. Children who attend quality preschools are more likely to graduate high school, achieve higher earnings, and contribute positively to society.

PFA embodies the idea that every child deserves the best start in life. I urge our community to continue, protect and expand PFA, and stay the course. We stand with PFA, believing that strategic investments in early education today will yield a brighter, more equitable tomorrow for all of Portland’s children.

Alice Smith

Founder & Executive Director

Joyful Noise Child Development Centers

