Readers Respond to the Costs Underlying the Portland Public Schools Bond

Is it a little odd that members of the Portland Public Schools Board are expressing sticker shock at the costs inside a bond measure they’ve already referred to voters? Sure. But a price tag approaching half a billion dollars to rebuild a high school can trigger a wave of buyer’s remorse (seller’s remorse?). Anyway, last week, WW unpacked the reservations voiced by board member Herman Greene (“Still Not Mathing,” April 16), who endorses the bond but demands the district rearrange its innards. Here’s what our readers had to say:

witty_namez, via Reddit:

“Three weeks before the ballots for the PPS bond show up in voters’ mailboxes, and the School Board is still arguing over the numbers.

“Unbelievable.

“Hey, it’s not like the cost of rebuilding the three PPS high schools isn’t two or three times the cost of similar projects in other big blue cities.”

Aestro, via wweek.com:

“Jefferson especially feels like an enormous boondoggle. Their enrollment is under 600 yet it’s being planned for 1,700 students. That’s insane.

“I understand overbuilding to some extent. Other schools have seen enrollment rise following the rebuilds, and population decline should reverse. Don’t build a school that will be overcrowded in a decade.

“But TRIPLE? Insane.

“The students deserve better, and it’s going to be an absolute disgrace if this bond fails due to the PPS Board being unable to question their own decision-making.”

AlgaeSpiritual546, via Reddit:

“Joanna Hou has done good reporting on this. Her March 19 article showed that researchers at Portland State University projected that Jefferson’s enrollment would increase from 506 students in ’25–26 to…515 in ’33–34. Both Cleveland and Ida B. Wells are projected to lose enrollment. The original October 2024 budget earmarked about $450M per high school with a capacity of 1,700 students each.

“Why the hell isn’t the PPS Board looking at the dollar budget versus the projected enrollment?! Bigger buildings = bigger maintenance costs = bigger operating expenses. I get that projections can be way off; folks in Portland didn’t account for the population boom the last decade. But the board should also look at new home permits and construction. Both numbers are way down; new home permits last year was only 2K. Without more homes, affordable ones at that, it’s crazy for the board to assume some crazy-ass U-turn in demographics that would reverse the loss in number of students.

“I live in the Cleveland [attendance area] and I’ll still vote against the bond measure. Sanity needs to be injected at all levels of government, from the school district to the presidency.”

Waygee, via wweek.com:

“The bond is going to pass—the Voters’ Pamphlet is already available online, look it up. There’s arguments in favor from tons of elected officials, PTAs, tons of unions, and even the Metro Chamber endorsed it. The arguments opposed are from libertarian fringe groups like the Taxpayer Association of Oregon and Cascade Policy Institute plus a ‘Small Business Association’ with a minimal online presence.

“I understand that all of you hate this bond, and fair enough, but the opposition to it really failed to articulate a convincing argument in the pamphlet, which is where you’ll actually win voters over, unlike online comment sections.”

DISENCHANTED WITH URBAN ALCHEMY

I’m outraged at the city’s intentions to transfer management of tiny rest villages from Sunstone Way to controversial California-based Urban Alchemy [“Subterranian Homesick Blues,” WW, April 16].

Approaching 60, unable to work, and with no family or income (I’ve waited nearly two years for SSDI approval), I’ve been fighting for my survival as an unhoused second-class citizen. I rely on essential medical equipment and medications for recovery from heart, kidney, and respiratory failure. Without shelter, I’m unable to utilize these lifesaving therapies.

I’ve sought help from numerous service providers, yet I don’t meet their target demographic, and so I remain marginalized.

I’ve had the requisite 311 referral to UA by an approved licensed social worker. I have since waited months for placement. Months. The only time UA reached out to me was an email (from their headquarters in San Francisco) asking me to rate the services I’ve received. What services?

If UA’s model in California remains debatable and flawed, then why engage them here? Who is holding UA accountable in our city? Answer: no one.

As a result of this overwhelming negligence, I’m expecting to die, unaided, a pauper on the streets, while the city and county continue their mudslinging campaigns, each criticizing the other for mismanaged responsibilities.

Richard B. Godfrey

Southeast Portland

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to:

P.O. Box 10770

Portland, OR 97296

Email: amesh@wweek.com