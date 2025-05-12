Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement Against the School Bond

First grade comes before high school. That’s the logic of WW‘s editorial board, which last week recommended Portland voters reject the $1.83 billion bond measure presented to them by Portland Public Schools (“WW‘s May 2025 Endorsements,” April 30). The staggering amount contains little money dedicated to bracing elementary and middle schools likely to collapse in an earthquake, but earmarks more than a billion dollars to rebuild three high schools to capacities far larger than their projected enrollment. School Board members are now scrambling to redirect money to seismic upgrades. Here’s what our readers had to say.

notPabst404, via Reddit:

“I’m really torn on the ballot measure: The high schools do need to be replaced, but this specific proposal is ridiculous. PPS still hasn’t demonstrated any sort of need for having the three most expensive high schools in the country. The measure also doesn’t include accountability for mandatory cuts if there are more cost overruns.

“Not to mention the last time voters rejected an imperfect measure, we ended up badly regretting it with the 2020 transportation bond. Metro took it as a rejection of the content and there hasn’t been any sign of attempting a new measure over four years later. I’m worried PPS would do the same thing and we would be stuck waiting decades to get the high schools replaced.”

Rich York, via Nextdoor:

“I tend to vote yes on these bonds, but this year, that’s over. I have always sided with teachers and favored school funding every time it comes up for a vote. But this is a bridge too far. Someone at PPS needs to (1) explain in detail how the money is being spent and (2) explain the substandard performance of our students. And no more school construction. Upgrades are fine, but they need to reflect the declining student population.”

Top-List-1411, via Reddit:

“Perhaps the WW editorial board should’ve done their interview in one of the gymnasiums where asbestos tiles fall down, or on a school day in late August in a school with no air conditioning. And then they should take a tour of the newly rebuilt McDaniel or Lincoln HS. These bonds make a big difference in the learning environment for our youth. To their main gripe, I actually think it makes sense to not get overly specific in the ballot measure. The spend-down is going to be over several years, and there are going to be many construction market fluctuations in that time. I think they are wise to not overpromise. Meanwhile, WW continues to slide downhill.

“Vote yes on the school bond! Portland’s future depends on it being family-friendly for generations to come. I’d also add that a few more large construction projects will be a needed local economic jolt in these turbulent times. This work is LONG overdue.”

Jon Walker, via Bluesky:

“It hurts since this will be my sons’ high school, but I agree with WW on the school bond. The Portland School Board can’t build a school four times what it should cost at a size three times larger than it will ever need. They should come back with a normal-cost project.”

Tom Cook-Deas, via Nextdoor:

“The PPS Board hasn’t told Portlanders how they are going to retrench with declining enrollment projections. Demographics and families moving to Vancouver and to the suburbs are causing this, but the PPS Board thinks we aren’t noticing. Consolidation of schools is what’s needed. Also, I learned quite well in the 1960s with 48 students in a classroom. Of course, in those days the teacher was given control of his/her classroom and discipline was meted out by teachers, not a school administrator concerned about their job and parental pushback. Give teachers control of their classrooms, and consolidate your facilities; otherwise, we’re just throwing dollars at a bad system.”

VOTE YES ON THE SCHOOL BOND

“Oregon’s largest school district must spend this much money and, in fact, should be asking for more. Classrooms are in shameful condition—and some school buildings are seismic death traps” [“WW‘s May 2025 Endorsements,” April 30].

It is utterly mind-boggling that you can include that sentence in an editorial that recommends a “no” vote on the Portland school bond. The measure’s spending level reflects the near certainty that voters won’t approve any tax increase at this time. So the School Board, facing rising construction costs and declining enrollment, wisely preserved flexibility in the measure.

Press the board to use the money and the flexibility well. They must trim costs and toughen oversight on the high schools’ construction. They must make tough decisions about which schools to retrofit, which to upgrade, and which to close. And there must be contingency plans for declining enrollment. But Portland builds schools that last 100 years, and it’s past time to get to work.

We need to vote “YES” on the school bond.

Kathleen Pool

Portland

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to:

P.O. Box 10770

Portland, OR 97296

Email: amesh@wweek.com