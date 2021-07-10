Some of you may remember CFCs, the handy refrigerants and aerosol propellants that put that giant hole in the ozone layer in the 1970s. Oops! So they were replaced with HFCs, which don’t harm the ozone at all. Yay! Except HFCs turned out to be thousands of times more potent as GHGs than CO2 itself. Boo! So now HFCs are, in turn, being phased out in favor of greener alternatives. Nice! But not until 2024, and not everywhere. Bummer!