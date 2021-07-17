Rep. Blumenauer seems like a pretty safe choice for a guy who’s still alive—he’s not exactly known as a rake, and at 72 one assumes his prime schmucking days are largely behind him. In any case, it’s not like choosing a dead honoree guarantees that no skeletons will tumble out of their closet at the estate sale—just ask the Vatican’s Order of St. Gregory the Great, also known as the folks who made British media personality (and posthumously exposed serial pedophile) Jimmy Savile a Knight Commander.