This means that if we’re serious about depriving the virus of its R&D operation, we shouldn’t waste our time beating our heads against the wall over the 90 million Americans who’ve said no to the vaccine. Instead, we should start with more low-hanging fruit—the roughly 4 billion people around the world who haven’t had a chance to say yes to it. Otherwise, when the death-dealing Omicron variant (or whatever) comes to wipe us off the map, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves (and by “ourselves,” of course, I mean “each other”).