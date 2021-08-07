Assuming your house has good windows and a couple of window fans to keep the air-exchange rate up (and—ahem—ignoring the thermal inertia of the house itself), the temperature inside the house should track the falling outdoor temperature pretty closely. When the outdoor temperature reaches its lowest point and starts to go back up—i.e., when it starts to get hotter outside than inside, as your wife (correctly) says—you’ve done as much cooling as you can and it’s time to shut the windows.