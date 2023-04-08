Is the Requirement to Renew Car Tags Not Being Enforced?

Roughly every fourth car I see has expired tabs. Oregon plates, Washington, California—and not just recently expired; some are years behind. It wasn’t always this way. Is this law not being enforced? Am I a sucker for paying out hundreds for new tags? —Keeping Tabs

Technically, Keeping, only a few of the cars you’re seeing have expired tabs. In Oregon, California and the rest of the civilized world, we call them “tags,” as God intended. Only Washington insists on calling them “tabs,” probably at the behest of the same transportation committee that designed their fucked-up freeway exits.

Anyway, you’re not hallucinating (not about this, anyway). It’s been pretty much impossible to get pulled over for expired tags in Portland (unless you’re also talking on your cellphone and smoking a fat blunt) since way back in spring of 2020. The only thing that’s changed is the reason.

First, there was a global pandemic that required the closing of government buildings. Since no one could get to the DMV, the state created a grace period of nonenforcement. By summer 2021, however, the DMV was open again (sort of) and the amnesty was set to expire at the end of the year.

Unfortunately for cops with itchy ticket fingers, summer 2021 was also when Police Chief Chuck Lovell directed officers of the Portland Police Bureau to stop pulling people over for minor violations like expired tags. This time, the reasons were limited manpower and a desire to prioritize moving violations amid rising traffic fatalities.

Of course, that was just in Portland. After the amnesty ended, you could totally get pulled over and ticketed for expired tags in, say, Oregon City. (Trust me on this.) But then, in March 2022, Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 1510. The law was mostly touted as curbing police searches, but it also forbids Oregon cops to initiate traffic stops based solely on minor infractions like expired tags. In this case, the emphasis was on limiting frivolous stops of people of color.

And that’s where the matter stands. The cops can give you a ticket for expired registration once you’ve been stopped for something else, but they can’t stop you for tags alone. Don’t get cocky, though: The parking patrol has begun picking up the slack. They’re currently writing about 1,500 expired-tags tickets a month, up from 500 a year ago. Sure, you can’t get pulled over while you’re driving. But everybody’s gotta park sometime.

