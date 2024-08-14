Is It True That San Fransisco Is Busing Homeless People to Portland?

Is it true that San Francisco is busing homeless people to Portland? —Laura L.

In the long-ago words of a politician who seems almost honest by today’s standards, Laura, it depends on what your definition of “is” is.

Has San Francisco ever bought an indigent person a bus ticket to Portland? Sure. But reports that they’re about to fire up the homeless cannon and bury Portland in the wretched refuse of their teeming shores are greatly exaggerated.

That hasn’t stopped rumors about the coming homeless onslaught, however, and such rumors do contain a germ of truth: A few weeks ago, San Francisco Mayor London Breed (whose name suggests she missed her calling as the bass player for a ‘90s hardcore band) did indeed announce that her city would be expanding its “Journey Home” program, which offers relocation assistance—i.e., bus tickets—to the unhoused.

But this isn’t like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott putting undocumented immigrants on a bus to Martha’s Vineyard just to piss off Barack Obama. The basic idea is that if you’re on the street in S.F., but you have a sister in New Jersey willing to take you in, Journey Home will put you on a Greyhound to Perth Amboy. This helps you out while also freeing up a local shelter bed for someone (even) less fortunate.

The program has been running on a trial basis for the past year. In that time it’s relocated 92 people, nine of them to Oregon. That’s not exactly an avalanche of humanity, especially given that the folks in question won’t even be homeless once they get here. (Most of them, at least—the program tries to confirm support in the destination city, but some participants probably do overestimate their prospects.)

Even if Journey Home expands tenfold, we’re talking just 90 people a year, most of whom won’t be a burden on anyone except that long-suffering sister. Anyway, it’s not just San Fran—New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale and Baton Rouge have all tried relocation at various times as well. Any downside for Portland is already baked in.

In any case, our popularity as a relocation destination may be waning. As one San Francisco homeless advocate told the political news website California Globe, “Portland and Seattle used to be big, but now no one wants to go there.” Another victory for “Make Portland Shitty Again”? I’d answer, but modesty forbids.

