The Oregon Governor Lives in Mahonia Hall. But Who Was Mahonia?

The president lives in the White House, which is self-explanatory. The vice president’s home is the Naval Observatory, which I feel like I can visualize. But the governor of Oregon lives in Mahonia Hall. Here, I’m afraid, imagination fails me. What—or who—was “Mahonia”? —History Nerd

Don’t be too hard on Mahonia Hall’s name, Nerd. While it may not have the au courant appropriateness of “Naval Observatory” (where I daresay some navel-gazing is going on right now), it’s actually one of the zippier monikers for a governor’s official residence. Most of them have drab, utilitarian names like “Governor’s Mansion” or “Executive Residence” that make even “The White House” sound sassy.

A few states do make an effort, though. Georgia’s executive residence was called The Prado until 1968, which is pretty cosmopolitan for Georgia. Indiana’s is called, even now, Grouseland (though it’s probably not where Elvis got the idea). The winner is clearly New Jersey: Its gubernatorial digs used to be called Morven (which sounds like the prep school Darth Maul would have attended), which was replaced in 1982 by the even more spectacularly named Drumthwacket. (Yes, Drumthwacket.)

Grouseland (you knew I’d come back to it) was named in 1800 by territorial governor William Henry Harrison. I always assumed Mahonia Hall would have a similarly hoary origin—named for Asa Lovejoy’s favorite ox, maybe, after a particularly rousing game of nine men’s morris—but it turns out to be a good deal more recent.

The state purchased what was then the T.A. Livesley House in the late ’80s, and The Oregonian held a kids’ contest (like they do) to figure out what to name it. “Mahonia Hall” (spoiler alert) was the winner, chosen by a panel of three former Oregon governors. Other entries included “The Dovenor,” “Oregano House” and “A.B.H.O.G.” (for “America’s Best House of Governors”), which just goes to show that real-life kids’ ideas aren’t always as great as the ones in movies.

So what’s a Mahonia? We’re lousy Oregonians for not knowing: Mahonia aquifolia, also known as the Oregon grape*, is Oregon’s state flower. The flower, in turn, was named in honor of long-dead botanist Bernard McMahon, a full 172 years before Mahonia Hall’s christening in 1988. (Just think, one more year and it could have been Arsenio!)

*Technically “Oregon-grape” since it’s not really a grape; see my column on the Douglas-fir if you want to reopen that can of worms.

