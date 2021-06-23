In preparation for a heat wave descending on Oregon, Multnomah County will be opening three cooling shelters on Friday that will stay open from 1 p.m to 9 p.m every day until at least Monday.
The National Weather Service projects the temperature could rise to 107 degrees Fahrenheit this Sunday, shattering June records, and unleashing temperatures seldom seen in the metro area.
The three shelters will be the Oregon Convention Center at 777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., the Sunrise Center at 18901 E Burnside Street, and Arbor Lodge at 1952 N. Lombard Street.
The county said in a statement it may look to find more cooling shelters, and spokesperson for the Joint Office of Homeless Services Denis Theriault says it depends on the demand of the existing ones.
What makes this heat spell especially treacherous, the county said, is that the heat will linger into the night—causing greater risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.
In prior years—with the exception of last year—people would often find refuge from the heat at malls, shops, libraries and public pools. And while things are slowly beginning to reopen from pandemic closures, the capacity of those spaces is still quite limited.
That, says Theriault, takes away from usually existing options, especially for homeless people.
“People can go to the Lloyd Center, it’s probably pretty empty. But only five libraries are open, so we’ll see,” Theriault says.
Theriault says the county will take note of Friday’s capacity at the cooling centers and then decide after that whether or not it will need to find more space.
“This is life-threatening heat,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, health officer for the county. “People need to find someplace cool to spend time during the coming days.”
