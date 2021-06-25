Don’t have air conditioning but have friends that do? It’s time to abuse their friendship as much as you possibly can! Go to their house. Knock on the door. Say, “Oh hey, I was in the neighborhood and I brought you this ice cream!” Give them the ice cream. While they are taking in this act of kindness, slip past them. Like a vampire, you are inside now. Sit on the couch, like a giant, unmovable, warm stone. They will accept you for a while. Once this runs out, keep sitting. Do not move. You are a rock. Nighttime comes. It’s still hot outside. Sleep on the couch. No one can stop you. You have a craving for cold and an iron will, and nothing can remove you. Your “friends” will accept this.