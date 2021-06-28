“We have a really remarkably unusual weather pattern that’s driving this heat,” Loikith explains. “The overall driver is a broad area of high pressure in the atmosphere, so what’s happening is warm air from lower latitudes has surged northward over the Pacific Northwest—we refer to that meteorologically as an atmospheric ridge of high pressure. And then other interesting things happen underneath a ridge, and they’re just happening to a really extreme degree over the Pacific Northwest. So already you have really hot air getting displaced northward, and then air tends to sink under an atmospheric ridge, and as it sinks it compresses and warms. So that adds extra heat to this hot air mass.”