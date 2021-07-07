Well, it finally happened: A water conservation order has been issued for government agencies across Oregon.
Today, Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order calling for Oregon state agencies to curtail their water usage. Agencies have been directed to reduce or limit all non-essential water usage, institute moratoriums on non-essential landscaping, and put up signage within buildings asking employees to limit water use.
The order lists window washing, lawn watering and fountains that don’t recirculate water as examples of non-essential usage.
Though uncommon, the order comes as little surprise. Climate scientists were sounding the alarm about the west coast’s historic drought even before the recent record breaking heat wave.
According to U.S. Drought monitor, all of Oregon is currently experiencing drought, and most of the state is in either severe in exceptional drought. The Klamath Basin is already facing a historic water crisis.
