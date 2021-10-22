Portland Has Nearly Made Up Its Rain Deficit for the Year

The “bomb cyclone” soaking the Pacific Northwest this weekend could dump three inches of rain in Oregon’s wildfire-ravaged southern forests and send Portland’s autumn foliage flying into gutters.

It’s also making up for lost time.

As of this morning, Portland is just 0.45 inches behind its standard annual rainfall through Oct. 22, says the National Weather Service’s Portland office.

That might come as a surprise, given how hot and parched the summer was—at one point, the city went 46 consecutive days without measurable rain. But a wet autumn is closing the deficit.

“Realistically, we could make it up this next week,” says NWS meteorologist John Bumgardner. “We’re not forecasting that, but it’s possible.”

The weather systems in the Pacific Ocean over the past week—called “bomb cyclones” because the atmospheric pressure drops so steeply—have soaked Oregon since Tuesday evening, although Portland hasn’t been nearly as drenched as Oregon’s Southwest Coast. Portland received .91 inches of rain over Oct. 21 and 22, Bumgardner says.

By now, you may have heard what about a 'bomb' off the Pacific NW coast. What the heck is that? Well, in weather lingo, a 'bomb' is used to describe a rapidly deepening storm, where the storm's pressure drops 24+ mb (millibars) within a 24 hour period. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/QMPGgcVUs2 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 22, 2021

He isn’t expecting enough rain in PDX this weekend to cause flooding. (It’s a different story on the coast, where stormy conditions could dump 4 inches in places like Brookings.) But his office has issued a wind advisory, in part because Portland’s tree canopy is still crowded with red and gold leaves.

“If the trees still have all their leaves on them, they’re like little kites,” Bumgardner says. “Plus, we wonder if the trees had a little damage from the ice storm and from the heat this summer. They might not be as strong as normal.”

More good news for people who like wet news: Projections released today from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Portland area receiving at least a third more rain this winter than is typical.