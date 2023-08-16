Toxic Green Slime Now Runs Full Length of Willamette River Through Portland

The toxic algae bloom that started in Ross Island Lagoon has now spread down the Willamette River from Sellwood to Cathedral Park, rendering roughly 11 miles of the river unsafe for recreation on the hottest days of the year.

The bloom has turned the river a neon green, as if it had been dyed for St. Patrick’s Day. Instead, it is a blue-green algae filled with a liver toxin that is dangerous to swallow or inhale. The algae is especially dangerous to children, and potentially deadly for dogs.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the expanded boundaries of the bloom Tuesday evening.

Algae bloom, Aug. 16. (Multnomah County)

Much of the slime can be traced to Ross Island Lagoon, which for decades was used by a subsidiary of R.B. Pamplin Corp to mine gravel. The shallow lagoon is now an incubator for algae when the weather warms.

The state of Oregon is overseeing the restoration of the gravel pit. That project is the subject of a lawsuit the Northwest Environmental Defense Center filed in April against OHA, alleging the agency failed to require Ross Island Sand & Gravel to maintain water quality while finishing the work.

Representatives of R.B. Pamplin Corp. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Willie Levenson, ringleader of the Human Access Project, spent years encouraging Portlanders to swim in the Willamette River with events like the Big Float. Predictably, he’s livid at the toxic conditions now spreading downstream.

“The bloom is a result of climate change but more so the hydrology of Ross Island Lagoon,” he tells WW. “The Ross Island Lagoon is a harmful cyanobacteria bloom factory, a pond inside of a river with virtually no water circulation. This is a solvable problem.”

Meanwhile, temperatures in Portland are expected to reach 100 degrees for the third consecutive day. The National Weather Service predicts a slight cooling Thursday, followed by much cooler temperatures on Friday and the weekend.

Multnomah County officials this afternoon announced they suspect a second death was caused by the heat. The person, who was not identified, died at a Portland hospital. Like the first casualty, they were found in Southeast Portland, though county officials offered no details.

Cooling centers can be found here.