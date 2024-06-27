Laid Off OHSU Employees to Get Max of 26 Weeks Severance Pay

When chief people officer Qiana Williams left Oregon Health & Science University earlier this month, she kept rights to her $550,000 annual salary until June 2025, with continued health benefits, unless she finds another job before then. She also got a one-time payment of $75,000.

Non-union workers being laid off by OHSU right now won’t fair nearly as well, according to a document describing the benefits obtained by WW. Those with five years or fewer on the job will get four weeks of pay and one month of COBRA health benefits. Williams did better after serving just 19 months.

Her package beat the one being offered the OHSU lifers, too. Employees terminated after 26 years or more are to get 26 weeks of pay and seven months of COBRA, the document says.

“Affected employees also will be eligible for cash-out of unused PTO or vacation leave in accordance with OHSU policy on payment of accrued PTO or vacation at termination,” the document says.

Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 328, which represents 8,600 workers at OHSU, have the same severance schedule as the “unclassified administrative employees,” as non-union workers are known, according to the AFSCME contract.

“Unclassified administrative employees with permanent roles whose position has been eliminated will receive 60 days’ notice with pay and, if eligible, will receive severance,” OHSU spokeswoman Sara Hottman said in an email. “HR has a support team helping provide information and resources to each employee who was impacted.”

OHSU plans to eliminate 516 full-time positions as it tries to balance its budget in the face of rising costs for labor and supplies. The academic medical center disclosed the exact number of cuts in a presentation to the finance and audit committee of the board on June 21.

The full board is scheduled to vote on the cuts at a meeting tomorrow afternoon.