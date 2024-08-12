Nursing Advisory Board Asks State to Take a Harder Look at Hospital Staffing Plans

An official advisory body has asked the state take a second look at hospital’s plans to check if they comply with the state’s new nurse staffing law.

The law requires hospitals to rewrite their staffing plans to comply with new mandatory patient-to-nurse ratios. Many hospitals, but not all, have already submitted updated plans to the state, which the Oregon Health Authority has published on its website.

But those plans don’t pass muster, nurses say. For one, they say, the plans violate the spirit of the law by making nurses take on more patients—not less.

And, they argue, the plans don’t even pass legal muster. They’re supposed to be signed off by both hospital management and rank-and-file nurses. But many of the plans received by the state weren’t.

The Oregon Health Authority published them on its website anyway. The implications are not clear. The agency is currently investigating hundreds of complaints from nurses, but has yet to release its conclusions.

Paige Spence, director of government relations at the Oregon Nurses Association, says OHA’s deference to the hospitals could have left nurses with the false impression that the plans were valid. “The manager could point to the OHA website and say it’s on the state’s regulatory website— it’s your plan, too bad.”

OHA says it’s just following the letter of the law. “[The law] says that the Oregon Health Authority shall post on a website maintained the hospital staffing plans received,” explained OHA manager Dana Selover at the July 31 Nurse Staffing Advisory Board meeting. “There are no extra criteria by which they are pre-vetted.”

This explanation outraged several of the members of the board, which then voted unanimously to “validate” the plans before publishing them.

Jonathan Modie, an agency spokesperson, told WW that OHA leadership would review the recommendation and ask state lawyers if they had the authority to implement it.